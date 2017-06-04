BAJAUR AGENCY - The agency administration launched verification process for blocked computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs).

Assistant Political Agent Anwar-ul-Haq told journalists that the verification process of blocked CNICs had been started on directives of Interior Ministry and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). He said that a cell had been established at administration’s compound in Civil Colony Khaar to examine causes behind blockage of CNICs.

He said that the residents had been asked to contact the relevant office with complete documents for unblocking their CNICs including their domicile certificates, old CNICs, driving licenses, if any, arms license and property documents (made before 1978).

To a question, he said that verification process of the blocked CNICS would soon be extended to the entire agency.

Meanwhile, residents of the agency whose CNICs had been blocked by NADRA welcomed the move.

FARMERS REJECT NEW TAX ON TOBACCO PURCHASE: Staff Reporter from Mardan adds: Officebearers of Anjuman-e-Kashtkaraan Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday rejected the proposed imposition of five per cent tax on the purchase of tobacco.

“The farmers are already living a miserable life while instead of giving them relief, the government is implementing more taxes”, Naimat Shah Roghani, vice president of Anjuman-e-Kashtkaraan (AK), Muhammad Hassain Khan, Saeed Bacha Mohmand, Gulzar Khan, Syed Abdal Bacha and other office bearers of AK said while addressing a meeting of the farmers. They strongly criticised the federal government for implementing five percent tax on the purchase of tobacco.

Speakers said that government was already receiving Rs1.8 and Rs2.5 tax per kilogram of tobacco in the form of excise duty and provincial tax, respectively. They added that implementation of the new tax on tobacco was tantamount to enmity with the farmers by federal government.

Speakers termed the proposal as a conspiracy of the federal government against tobacco growers of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Speakers said that through such steps the federal government wanted to destroy tobacco cultivators of the province. “Tobacco cultivators are economically depending on tobacco crops because it is the only cash crop of the area”, they added.

Speakers said that tobacco growers of the province were fed up with the ongoing exploitation, saying “We have been highlighting our problems since long but no steps have been taken to address the same”.

“Our entire family, including women and kids, work day and night to grow tobacco but the income gained from the crop goes somewhere else without meeting out own basic requirements”, they complained. They stressed that the government should provide relief to the farmers of KP instead of slapping extra burden of taxes over them. They demanded for taking back the proposal regarding imposition of the 5 per cent tax on purchase of tobacco.

Speakers warned that if the federal government did not take back the decision, they would be left with no option but to start a protest campaign and stage sit-in in Islamabad outside the Prime Minister House.