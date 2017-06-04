SAHIWAL/VEHARI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pledged to reorganise the party on a war footing and bring about political revolution in Punjab province.

He said this in a message sent to the PPP workers during an Iftar given by a party leader in Chak 87/6R on Saturday.

He announced to visit Sahiwal after Eidul Fitr and paid tributes to all the old members of including PPP Mumtaz Insari, Rana Azam, Amjad Faridi, Naeem Naqvi and Muhammad Aslam Minhas. He also said that they will fight hurdles created in the way of progress of PPP.

Meanwhile, tehsil administration officers visited the Ramazan Bazaar and said that the list of the sugar price must be maintained on daily basis. Irshad Hussain Bhatti, president of Anjman-e-Tajran, said that on the meat of hen, the association has given relief of Rs15 per Kg instead of 10. During the visit of Market Fair Price shop, he said price list of pulses, basin, dates, apples and banana, subsidy of Rs20 must be placed on prominent place.

Fair price shops rates are lesser that the other shops. The DC said monitoring of auction in fruit market was indicative of effective measures against the grand outlets.