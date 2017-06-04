KASUR-The District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital has turned into a hub of corruption and favouritism as only those patients, having recommendations from influential positions, are treated while the poor and deserving patients have been left in the lurch.

A survey report conducted by this correspondent reveals that the patients, for whom the hospital management is interceded with, find all kind of facilities while the poor and deserving patients, lack money to grease staffers’ palms or sources to step into the treatment, are neglected. They are either handed over to dispensers and doctors’ assistants for treatment or asked to come the other day.

Talking to The Nation, attendants of patients said Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif should take notice of the situation and punish the culprits. When complained, Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan said she would visit the hospital and would take action against the staffers involved in the irregularity. On the other hand, mediamen, along with hospital staffers, staged a protest against the DHQ Hospital management for being rude to them. The protestors, led by Electronic Media Reporters Association (EMPA) chairman Mehr Abdur Rehman termed hospital’s management behaviour unfair. Hospital staffers, on the other hand, demanded increase in daily wages.

Minister visits

Ramazan bazaars

The government is monitoring Ramazan Bazaars to ensure the sale of daily-use quality foodstuffs on officially-fixed and lower than market prices, said Provincial Minister for Minerals Sher Ali Khan.

During a visit to Mustafabad, Khuddian Khas and Railway Station Ramazan Bazaars here, he said officials have been deployed to monitor the sale process and implement the government’s orders regarding subsidy on foodstuffs.

The minister also directed the administration to ensure availability of fruits, vegetables, meat, ghee, flour, sugar and other staple foods at Ramazan bazaars.

On the occasion, Mr Sher Ali inquired from consumers about the subsidy on daily-use items and expressed satisfaction over arrangements made at the bazaars. Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdus Salam and Assistant Commissioner Imtiaz Ahmed Kichi accompanied him.