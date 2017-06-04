QUETTA - Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Dr Muhammad Irshad Saturday termed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor future of Pakistan, Balochistan and coming generations of the nation.

Talking to media persons at the inaugural ceremony of a new building of the FBR regional office in Quetta, Irshad told traders and citizens that stern action would be taken against those who were found harassing them.

The FBR chairman was flanked by Customs Collector Dr Saeed Jadoon, the chief commissioner, the RTO and other senior officers.

Later, the FBR chairman held a meeting with the members of Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Speaking on this occasion, he said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would open new vistas of prosperity and uplift in the province. It would revolutionise the economy of the country and the region, he added.

Dr Irshad announced formation of an advisory committee which would be tasked to chalk out a joint strategy for solution to the problems of importers and exporters.