BHAKKAR:- The Counter-Terrorism Department claimed to have nicked an alleged terrorist during an operation conducted here the other night. The CTD personnel also recovered explosive material, three detonators and other ammunition from the arrested terrorist. According to CTD officials, the arrested terrorist belonged to a banned organisation and had been involved target killing incidents in Dera Ismail Khan.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 04-Jun-2017 here.
CTD nabs terrorist of banned outfit
