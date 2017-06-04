KASUR- Police killed eight notorious dacoits in different shootouts and arrested 481 outlaws including 136 proclaimed offenders (PO) and 88 court absconders wanted in different cases of heinous crime during the month of May.

According to police, a vigorous crackdown was launched on outlaws of different categories under directives from DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi. During the operation, the police arrested 481 outlaws including POs, court absconders and also 20 notorious dacoits, belonging to seven different dacoit gangs. Police recovered drugs - 51 kg of hashish and 1,257 litres of liquor - and illegal weapons - 13 rifles, 23 guns, 61 pistols, four carbines and 14 magazines - from their possession. The police also booked 32 persons under National Action Plan. The police are also conducting patrol to ensure foolproof security in Ramazan.

Residents fume at poor sewage

SADIQABAD- Mazhar Fareed Colony and adjoining areas have been turned into a dirty water pond due to blockage of sewage here.

Residents of the locality including Ashfaq, Sharif, Salamat Ali, Shahid, Suleiman, Ahmed, Abbas and Ikhtiar Ahmed told The Nation that they find no way to pass through the streets due to sewage accumulation. They said the dirty water has given rise to mosquitoes, flies, pests and other insects in the area which, they added, threatening the residents’ health. They also claimed to have submitted numerous complaints to the authorities concerned but in vain. They demanded the RY Khan Deputy Commissioner to look into the matter and get them rid of the sewage blockage.