ISLAMABAD:- The stance of FIA about the interrogation by Rehman Malik against the Sharif family in Pervez Musharraf regime has come to fore. According to a private TV channel, Director of FIA Mehmood Saleem Mehmood had written a letter to the Ministry of Interior. In Panama case the lawyer of Imran Khan had referred to the proof of money laundering in the inquiry. The Interior Ministry in 1999 had discovered the specificity of the inquiry according to which Rehman Malik had not enquired according to the mechanism of FIA. The FIA had presented its viewpoint to the Ministry of Interior on January 28, 2000.–INP