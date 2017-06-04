SHEIKHUPURA- District administration and police officers visited fruit and vegetables market to monitor prices and the auction process in the wee hours of Saturday. They also inspected supply, quality and rates of different fruit and vegetables. The deputy commissioner also ordered the traders to sell the items on subsidised rates. He asked from the people regarding availability of items, their rates and weights. He also exchanged views with shopkeepers and buyers with regard to sale of vegetables, fruit and meat in the Ramazan bazaars established in different parts of the district including New Sabzi Mandi, Ghala Mandi, Cricket Stadium, Circular Road, Sharqpur, Kot Abdul Maalik, Imamia Colony, GT Road Narang Mandi, Safdarabad, Khanqah Dogran, Manwanwala and Farooqabad.

Talking to the journalists, he said that overcharging will not be allowed. He said that profiteers and hoarders will be taken to task and strict action will be taken against them. He directed the traders to remove the stalls of poor quality vegetables, fruit, dates and rice. He said best quality essential items be brought in Ramazan bazaars. DPO Sarfraz Virk inspected security arrangements at all Ramazan Bazaars.