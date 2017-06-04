Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s chairman Imran Khan said that US President Donald Trump is selfish and has a short-sighted mindset regarding climate change.

Earlier Donald Trump had said that "We're getting out of the Paris Accord on Climate change."

With regard to US decision Imran Khan Tweeted saying,

President Trump's decision to pull US out of the Paris Accord on climate change reflects a materialistic, selfish & short-sighted mindset — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 3, 2017





He further said that anyone who cared about humanity and future generation would not be ignorant of climate change,

All those who care even an iota abt humanity & our future generations cannot help but be appalled by this arrogantly ignorant mindset https://t.co/B6Kjmi5u9j — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 3, 2017





Since PTI came into power in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, a successful billion tree plantation campaign has been initiated by the party.