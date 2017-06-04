Pakistan Army’s Inter Service Public Relations wing has released a video on Twitter showing the attack on an Indian posts along Line Of Control resulting in their destruction. This was in retaliation to the unprovoked firing from the Indian BSFs on civilian settlements.

Major Gen Asif Ghafoor Tweeted


Pakistani troops yesterday retaliated to Indian firing at civilian settlements in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, destroying a number of enemy bunkers and killing five Indian soldiers.


India denied the claims and alleged Pakistani troops of igniting exchange of fire at the de facto border, LoC.

 