Pakistan Army’s Inter Service Public Relations wing has released a video on Twitter showing the attack on an Indian posts along Line Of Control resulting in their destruction. This was in retaliation to the unprovoked firing from the Indian BSFs on civilian settlements.

Major Gen Asif Ghafoor Tweeted

Video clip showing destruction of Indian posts on LOC by Pak Army in response to unprovoked Indian firing on innocent citizens. pic.twitter.com/ceErT8KzlC — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 3, 2017





Pakistani troops yesterday retaliated to Indian firing at civilian settlements in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, destroying a number of enemy bunkers and killing five Indian soldiers.

Indian unprovoked CFV at Tatta Pani along LOC, violently responded. Indian bunkers destroyed, 5 Indian sldrs killed many injured. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 3, 2017





India denied the claims and alleged Pakistani troops of igniting exchange of fire at the de facto border, LoC.