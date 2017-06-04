KARACHI - The residents of Karachi once again faced prolonged power loadshedding on Saturday. Also, the power outages created an acute water shortage in various parts of the city.

The areas affected by power breakdowns were Model Colony, Nazimabad, Federal B Area, Liaquatabad, Orangi Town, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Pak Colony, Shershah and Haroonabad. The residents of these areas had their Sehr in the dark. The unannounced loadshedding made people’s lives miserable in the hot and humid weather. Apart from major breakdowns in the city, unannounced loadshedding has been a major problem in almost all areas of Karachi since the beginning of Ramazan on May 28. K-Electric, the private power company, has failed to honour its word that there would be no loadshedding during Sehr, Iftar and Taraveeh prayers. The residents say they are facing 12 to 14 hours of loadshedding every day in Ramazan. The power supply situation has deteriorated and several areas of the city are also facing an acute shortage of water. There is no water for ablution in mosques at the time of prayers due to the prolonged loadshedding. Talking to The Nation, the K-Electric spokesperson said the company was supplying electricity to the city without any interruption. He said that loadshedding was being carried out in some areas, which were considered to be major power theft zones.