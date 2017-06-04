ARIFWALA- A man allegedly knifed to death his three daughters and injured wife over some unknown domestic dispute on Saturday.

According to media reports, a man identified as Ahmad Yar, 40, killed his three daughters including 11-year-old Zainab, six-year-old Zunaira and five-year-old Maryiam, while injured his wife also with a sharp-edged knife.

Relatives of the suspect claimed that the accused person is a mentally challenged for the past 6 years.’ The police have arrested the suspect and registered a case against him. The dead bodies were shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.