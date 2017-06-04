ARIFWALA - A man allegedly knifed to death his three daughters and injured wife over some unknown domestic dispute on Saturday.

According to media reports, a man identified as Ahmad Yar, 40, killed his three daughters including 11-year-old Zainab, six-year-old Zunaira and five-year-old Maryiam, while injured his wife also with a sharp-edged knife. Relatives of the suspect claimed that the accused person is a mentally challenged for the past 6 years.’ The police have arrested the suspect and registered a case against him. The dead bodies were shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Women murdered; worker electrocuted

Staff Reporter from Jhang adds: Two women were murdered for honour while a former Wapda employee was electrocuted in separate incidents here the other day.

A youth knifed his married sister to death for honour. Imran, a resident of Mauza Kundal Khokhran in the remit of Ahmed Pur Sial Police, had suspected Kalsoom Bibi of having illicit relations with someone of the same locality. As a result, he flared up and axed his sister to death on the spot. The deceased was mother of two minor children. The police have registered a case against Imran and has arrested him.

In the remits of Qadir Pur Police a man strangulated his wife. Imran Ali, a resident of Mauza Ratta, got marriage with 25-year-old Moin Fatima of the same locality some three month back but he would quarrel with her daily over petty issues. On the application of deceased’s brother Hasnain, the police registered a case against Imran.

Khadim Hussain, 60, a retired line man of Wapda and resident of Mohallah Kappian Wala of Jhang, started work as electrician in his locality. As he was working on the main line without security arrangements, he sustained heavy electric shocks and breathed his last on the spot.