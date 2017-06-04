The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report revealed that Mashal Khan was murdered with proper planning, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

According to JIT’s report, there is no evidence of blasphemy against Mashal and his friends.

The report prepared by 13-member team revealed that a month prior to the lynching, President PSF and a university employee asked the administration to expel Mashal.

A specific political group was not happy with Mashal’s activities as he also used to speak against corruption and mismanagement of university administration, report mentioned.

The report further stated that the group instigated students against Mashal under blasphemy allegations.

Mashal said he is Muslim, recited Kalma, and requested them to take him to the hospital, the report added.

While mentioning about Abdul Wali Khan University, the report states that from security officer to Registrar, every vacancy is being filled through intercession.

JIT also raised questions on police performance during this incident and asked for investigation against responsible police officers mentioning that they did not act timely.

54 out of 57 suspects have been arrested as 12 among arrested are university employees.

On April 13, a mob beat Mashal to death at his university campus after he was accused of sharing blasphemous content on social media, university and police officials said.

A group of about 10 students shouted "Allahu Akbar" during the attack on fellow student Mashal Khan, who was stripped naked and beaten with planks until his skull caved in as other students looked on, video obtained by Reuters showed.

"After severe torture that led his death, the charged students then wanted to burn his body," said Shinwari.