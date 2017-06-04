PESHAWAR - Jamaat-e-Islami Chitral leader and Jamiat-e-Ittehad-e-Ulema provincial president Abdul Akbar Chitrali asked Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government to release people arrested for taking out a protest rally against an act of alleged blasphemy in Chitral a month ago and called for awarding exemplary punishment to the alleged blasphemer otherwise they would resort to launching a protest movement.

Chitrali while speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Saturday said that an incident occurred in Shahi Masjid in Chitral, wherein a person allegedly committed blasphemy during Friday’s congregation. He added that police and local administration on directives of chief minister had taken action against peaceful demonstrators and sent them to jail without any criminal charges against them.

Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Jamil Ahmad, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Sabirullah, Muhammad Usman and Shamsul Nabi were also present on the occasion.

The JI leader said that fake cases were registered under section 6 and 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act, and section 324 of attempt to murder and several others chargers against the peaceful demonstrators on pretext of resorting to aerial firing and creating law and order situation in the district.

Chitrali alleged that Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and district police officer (DPO) Chitral were trying to protect the alleged blasphemer, which he said was unacceptable to them. He warned that if the government failed to withdraw the ‘fake’ cases against peaceful demonstrators, then they would be compelled to start a protest movement across the district. Chitrali further said that people belonging to both Sunni and Ismaili sects in Chitral would participate in the movement against unwarranted and unlawful arrest of the people and their confinement.

He said that the movement would start from the day of Eid which would continue till the alleged blasphemer is brought to justice and the arrested protesters are released, who he said have been lodged in D.I. Khan Jail.

He urged Chief Minister Pervez Khattak to issue executive orders for immediate release of peaceful protestors detained in Chitral and avoid any law and order situation in the peaceful district in future.