The Met Office has predicted rain with pleasant weather in several areas of the country from Tuesday evening after two days of scorching heat in plain areas.

The spell of rain with thunderstorm and wind is likely in Malakand, Hazara and Rawalpindi division, Islamabad, upper regions of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Gilgit-Baltistan and parts of Kashmir.

The weather department has forecast extreme heat for the next two days across country, especially in Bahawalpur, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Sibi, Sukkur and Larkana.