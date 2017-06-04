KARACHI - The tussle between the Sindh government and Sindh inspector general of police (IGP) further intensified on Saturday after the Sindh home minister sought a camp office inside Central Police Office (CPO).

Although the differences between the provincial government and provincial police chief had started last year, but they became more pronounced when Sohail Anwar Sial assumed the charge of his office as provincial home minister last month.

The Sindh government has written a letter to the IGP Sindh, in which he has been asked to provide space to Sial for setting up his camp office inside the Central Police Office.

In the letter sent by the Services General Administration and Coordination Department, the authorities have requested the IGP to reserve old office of the additional inspector general (AIG) located in CPO for the camp office of Home Minister Sohail Anwar Sial due to threats to his life.

The letter further states that the present office of the home minister is located in old barracks of Pakistan Secretariat Building, which is vulnerable to terrorist attacks, and hence poses a threat to the life of Sial.

Meanwhile, sources in CPO say that the senior police officials, including the IGP, are unhappy with the Sindh government over what they think the provincial government’s attempts to create hurdles in their functioning.

"There are more safe places in Karachi where the home minister can set up his office, but the government has selected only the CPO to create discomfort for the IGP sahib," said s senior police official. "Now intentions of the provincial government have been completely exposed," he added.

It has also been learnt that Khawaja has also written a letter to the Sindh government, in which he has asked it to find more secure places for the home minister’s office instead of CPO.

The more secure places include the office of the Special Security Unit at Hassan Square and Police Headquarters in Garden.