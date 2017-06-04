GILGIT: A 10-year-old child was reportedly viciously beaten up and then thrown into a glacial stream at a picnic resort on the outskirts of Gilgit city, for entering the property without permission.

Two children had entered the resort located near Usmanabad Bridge in Jagir Baseen, without permission of the owner. One of the children was beaten severely and then thrown in a glacial stream flowing nearby. The other child reportedly witnessed the incident.

Rescuers and locals of the area started searching for the boy after hearing the tragic news.

The body of the child, identified as Muhammad Naeem, thrown into the stream had not been recovered till filing of this report. Local journalists have quoted unnamed police sources as saying that the suspect, allegedly a waiter of the hotel, had been arrested for the heinous crime, and an investigation has been launched to ascertain facts and identify the criminal.

Earlier reports had mentioned the owner of the resort as the offender. However, journalists have quoted unnamed police sources as saying that the suspect is Sahib Jan, an employee of the resort.