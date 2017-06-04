MANDI BAHAUDDIN -MPA Shunila Ruth visited Chillianwala Christian cemetery which is grabbed by land mafia with connivance of government officials.

It stretches over land measuring 260 Kanal and is located in Chillianwala estate. Seeing most of the graveyard under illegal occupation, the MPA said the land mafia had occupied the land with connivance of local administration. This illegal exercise is not acceptable, she said. She urged Punjab CM to direct relevant authority to get the graveyard land vacated. She also demanded legal action against those occupied the land. She also urged local government to treat minorities as envisaged in the constitution. She said that she would raise the point in the Punjab Assembly as well in its next session. Local leaders of Christian community accompanied the MPA during her tour in Mandi Bahauddim district.