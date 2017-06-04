Bakhtawar Bhutto says that ideology of murder needs to be fought.

Last night armed men stabbed people on London Bridge, which resulted in the death of 6 people and leaving many injured.

Daughter of Benazir Bhutto Tweeted,

#Manchester #Baghdad #Kabul & now #London so much terror & bloodshed in the month of Ramzan ????.Ideology of murder needs 2 b fought #Humanity — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) June 4, 2017





In the past one week Manchester, Baghdad and Kabul have been a victim of terrorism in the holy month of Ramzan.