Bakhtawar Bhutto says that ideology of murder needs to be fought.
Last night armed men stabbed people on London Bridge, which resulted in the death of 6 people and leaving many injured.
Daughter of Benazir Bhutto Tweeted,
#Manchester #Baghdad #Kabul & now #London so much terror & bloodshed in the month of Ramzan ????.Ideology of murder needs 2 b fought #Humanity— Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) June 4, 2017
In the past one week Manchester, Baghdad and Kabul have been a victim of terrorism in the holy month of Ramzan.