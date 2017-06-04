HAFIZABAD -Four hundred trees worth million of rupees were burnt to ashes when a fire erupted in an official jungle located near the bank of a canal adjacent to Nanoana Sharqi last night.

The Rescue-1122 rushed to the sport and extinguished the fire after strenuous efforts of several hours. The exact cause of fire could not be ascertained as yet. The police are investigating.

PROMOTION: Acting DC AD Warraich said the hardworking and dutiful government servants are assets of the government and the government was providing better service conditions, promotion on merit, benevolent funds and scholarship to their children.

He was addressing the members of the departmental selection/promotion committee which has promoted four senior clerks to grade 14 and 16 on merit. He advised the promotees to perform their duties with dedication and missionary spirit.