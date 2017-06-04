ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee on Saturday proposed to increase civil servants salaries by 20 per cent, and to cut the budgets of the president and the prime minister’s houses by 30 per cent and 15 per cent respectively in the budget before its approval from the parliament.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, which met under the chair of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, has finalised the budget proposals of the senators.

The committee recommended to increase the salaries of civil servants by 20 per cent and to fix the salaries of internees at Rs20,000 per month.

The Senate Standing Committee on Planning and Development had already asked the govt to enhance the salaries by 20pc as against 10 per cent announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in his budget speech.

The committee also proposed to slash the budget of President’s House by 30 per cent and Prime Minister’s House by 15 per cent to reduce government expenditure.

The committee also asked to allocate Rs10 billion for implementing the FATA’s reforms, which are introduced by the government recently.

Similarly, it has also proposed to create a support fund worth Rs20 billion to help the heirs of war on terror’s martyrs.

The senate’s committee has also recommended the government to allocate Rs1,000 million for the National Commission for Human Rights in the budget before its approval.

Finance Secretary Tariq Bajwa opposed the proposal of Senator Sirajul Haq to enhance the pensions of pensioners whose age was more than 70 years by 80 per cent.

Bajwa said that government had no more fiscal space to increase the pensions as it had already allocated Rs245 billion in the budget.

The Senate’s panel has also recommended to the government to abolish the general sales tax on diesel engine used in agriculture sector.

It has also asked the government to give interest free loans for installing solar tube-wells for 12.5 acre land.

The government should also create special fund for research of new seeds for better crops, the committee proposed.

The committee also proposed to enhance the loans given for constructing a house of up to Rs2 million from existing Rs1 million.

Senator Sirajul Haq also asked the government to allocate five percent of the GDP for the education sector.

The government should withdraw taxes on cement and steel, as announced in the budget, he added.

Haq proposed that the government should give interest free loans to students, orphans, farmers and youth.