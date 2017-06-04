ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has demanded registration of a criminal case against Senator Nehal Hashmi for threatening the apex court judges and the members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in a recent speech.

Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, vice-chairman and PBC Executive Committee chairman Hafeezur Rehman in a joint statement on Saturday strongly condemned the statement of Hashmi. They said the senator’s statement was “politically motivated” and “calculated”.

They alleged that this manipulation by the government was not only to make the investigation controversial but also threaten the apex court judges.

The object is very clear to pressurise the JIT and judges of the Supreme Court who were on the bench constituted for the implementation of Panama Leaks judgment, they said.

Since the verbal attack of Nehal Hashmi on the apex court and its nominated JIT falls within the ambit of sections 6 and 7 of the Anti-Terrorists Act therefore the government should immediately register a criminal case against him. They also expressed concern over the press statement of government spokesman in response to observations of the SC judges, which not only was derogatory and contemptuous but also amounted to direct interference in court’s functioning and independence. The appealed to the top court for immediate legal and penal action against those on whose behest the statement had been issued.

Both the PBC vice-chairman and executive committee chief recalled that the legal fraternity always stood for supremacy of the Constitution, rule of law and independence of judiciary and will fully stand by the Supreme Court against any onslaught of the government to threaten the independence and constitutional functioning of the judiciary.

They warned government against creating hindrances against functioning of Supreme Court regarding Panama case, which is exposing the ruler’s “criminal acts” plundering and money laundering.

Terence J Sigamony