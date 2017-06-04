Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family believe in rule of law and supremacy of the constitution.

In a statement, she said by appearing before the Joint Investigation Team, Nawaz Sharif's children have set a high moral standard.

The minister said leakage of Hussain Nawaz's photo during his appearance before JIT is an extra ordinary thing and a sheer violation of legal procedure.

Marriyum said the frequent incidents indicate a sort of vendetta against the ruling family.

She said humiliation in the name of justice is beyond understanding.