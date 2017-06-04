Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will pay a two-day visit to Kazakhstan to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation moot from Thursday.

Foreign Secretary Tahmina Janjua stated in an interview on Sunday night, she said the conference will be held in Astana during which Pakistan will be given full membership of SCO.

Janjua said, "Elimination of terrorism from the country is our national challenge as Pakistan is victim of this menace."

She said Pakistan will present its stance on Kulbhushan Jadhav case in the International Court of Justice in an effective manner. "Arrest of Jadhave is the visible manifestation of India's interference in Pakistan," she added.

The foreign secretary said Pakistan can undertake future endeavors with Russian in multiple fields like economy, investment, and development.

She also said, "Pakistan always supports Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process to restore normalcy in the war torn country."

"Border management should be improved between the two countries to check cross border terrorism," said Janjua.