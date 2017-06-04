PML-N to go to masses if not treated as per law: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister Asif Kirmani yesterday said PML-N would go to the masses besides approaching the superior judiciary if they felt they were not being treated as per law.

He was talking to media persons outside the Federal Judicial Academy where Hussain Nawaz, son of the prime minister, appeared before the joint investigation team (JIT) for the fourth time.

Special Assistant to PM Asif Kirmani said Nawaz Sharif was fighting a war for the survival of the country. He said in case they felt they were not being treated as per the law, they would go to the masses and also approach the superior judiciary.

Asif averred the PML-N had respected the court in the past and would do so in the future too. PML-N was the only party which organised a long march for restoration of judiciary, he said, adding millions of people were with Nawaz Saharif when he led a long march towards Islamabad from Lahore for restoration of judges.

He recalled those who were in power at that time used the term of Kangaroo courts. He further recalled the then Punjab government of PML-N was removed by imposing governor rule, but the PML-N did not press the then federal government to restore its provincial government and ended its march only after restoration of the judiciary.

Kirmani said justice should be provided to the PML-N and Sharif family. “If any treatment above the law was meted out to us, we will go to the people’s court,” he said.

State Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said PML-N had practically proven it believed in supremacy of the law and the Constitution. He asserted PML-N had always respected the courts. He clarified their objections to two JIT members was a normal practice. “In some specific cases, judges disassociate themselves from benches,” he added.

Talking to journalists after a four-hour extensive interrogative session with the Joint Investigation Team on Saturday, Hussain Nawaz said evidences against Sharif family would have surfaced during the rule of former president Pervez Musharraf, if any.

Hussain said the assets of Sharif family were still the same as during Pervez Musharraf’s era. He confirmed that the JIT has not yet summoned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and added that he would reappear before the investigative team when summoned again. “We as well as our witnesses remained behind bars for 14 months during Musharraf era,” said Hussain.

The premier’s son noted that if he had to face any pressure during the trial, he would apprise masses and the Supreme Court about it. “The facts regarding the plane hijacking case against Nawaz Sharif are also evident,” he added.

He expressed that London flats were not controversial and reaffirmed the narrative explained before the five-member bench during the proceedings of Panama case, in this regard.

Hussain maintained that he would face accountability till the truth surfaces before the masses and the apex court and added that those who thought Sharif family would run away from accountability were ashamed.

He also lauded the media workers who gathered outside Federal Judicial Academy under scorching sun for extensive coverage of the developments.

Spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s House Musaddaq Malik said that the government could not even think of defying the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) as they had always upheld the sanctity of the institutions.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Malik said that it was Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his party, which spearheaded the movement for restoration of superior judiciary only because they believed in strengthening of the institutions, which in return would strengthen the democratic order in the country.

He said that the government was fully cooperating and complying with the directions of the JIT and there was no question of any sort of defiance to it.

Malik however, said that he was at a loss to understand that on what pretext the apex court had dubbed the government a “Sicilian mafia”, which was notorious of killing, creating unrest and flouting laws of the land.

But contrary to all this, the ruling PML-N was not only complying with directions of the apex court but fully adhering to the dictates of the law, he said.

Malik further said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had admitted to the mistakes his party had committed in the 1990s but now he wanted to take all the political stakeholders on board.

He completely rejected the impression of conflict and clash between the institutions and said that the ruling PML-N wanted to see all the state organs work in complete unison for the collective good of the people of Pakistan.

