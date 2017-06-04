MULTAN-Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan secretary general Liaqat Baloch has said that the Punjab budget is a conventional election-oriented budget, littered with loans and menace of interest which has nothing to offer to the poor masses.

Giving his reaction on provincial budget here on Saturday, he said that the government did not offer any relief to the masses in its fifth consecutive budget as the budget failed to chalk out any mechanism for checking price hike, adulteration and production of sub-standard goods. He said that the education and health sectors were not given sufficient funds while the amount of to-be-paid loans further increased. He lamented that the government did not give any consideration to the demands by the doctors, teachers, clerks, paramedical staff and other sections of the society.

He warned that the powerloom industry was at the brink of complete destruction in Faisalabad but no remedy was announced in recent budget for it. He said that the corruption mafia manipulated to deteriorate the situation so that the proceedings for the accountability of the corrupt could be halted. “But the people are awaken and it is quite obvious that the masses will win war against corruption,” he added. He stressed the need for upholding the respect of army, judiciary and political leadership and asked the social media activists to refrain from insulting political leaders and members of parliament. He also asked the state institutions to keep in view the impacts of their remarks in advent of prevailing sensitive situation.

He said that the month of Ramazan is the time for personal and communal rectification, adding that the profiteers were the enemies of the people and society. “Those exploiting poor masses for personal gains are committing serious sins, inviting public’s wrath,” he warned. He opined that the profiteering, price hike and adulteration could be abolished from the country, if the consumers got united across the country.

RS80B TO BE GIVEN TO

SMALL FARMERS

Director General Agriculture (extension) Syed Zafaryab Haider has said that the government is determined to offer maximum support to the farming community and loans worth Rs80 billion will be advanced to the small farmers through smart phones.

Addressing a cotton conference in Lodhran on Saturday, he added that the farmers could give a boost to national economy by increasing per acre yield of cotton. He disclosed that the cotton sowing target for Lodhran had been achieved and the crop had been sowed on over six million acres of land.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner of Lodhran Raja Khurram Shahzad said that the government extended support to the farmers at their threshold. He stressed upon the agricultural officers to increase their coordination with the farmers and ensure elimination of fake pesticides. He directed the deputy director agriculture to carry out sampling of all pesticides being sold in the district and then give advise to the farmers on use of appropriate pesticides.

Chairman district could Mian Rajan Sultan Pirzada, Dr Saghir Ahmad and others also spoke on this occasion.