ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Water and Power on Saturday claimed to have achieved record power generation of 19248 megawatts (MW).

Earlier on Friday, the government said to have produced 18,904MW of electricity after the Guddu Thermal Power Station produced a maximum of 1,300MW and the Nandipur power plant 415MW.

“Allah be praised…19248MW A new record… Marching towards Raushan Pakistan”, said Minister for Water and Power Khwaja Asif in his tweeter on Saturday.

Giving the breakup, Asif said that in the evening, the total generation companies (Gencos) generation was 3,334MW, Independent Power Producers 13,195MW and hydle 6054MW.