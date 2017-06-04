PESHAWAR - A prisoner involved in five cases under section 302 escaped from Lady Reading Hospital in broad day light on Saturday.

The escaped detainee was identified as Riaz, son of Janas, resident of Mathra who was brought to Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar for medical treatment. He was under supervision of Head Constable Mahmood Shah and constables Bilal, Inam and Rahim Shah who reportedly demonstrated negligence at the time of his escape.

Senior officers of the police took serious notice of the negligence and registered a first information report (FIR) against the cops at escort duty. The cops were shifted to quarter guard for further action where they would be investigated. The escaped inmate was high profile criminal and involved in five cases under section 302. He was brought to hospital for medical treatment but he escaped from police captivity easily. He also took mobile phone from one of the police personnel.

MAN KILLS SON-IN-LAW

Staff Reporter from Karach adds: A man killed his son-in-law over a petty issue in Sarobi area in the limits of Sabirabad Police Station. Police sources informed on Saturday that Umer Faraz, son of Speen Badshah, went to the house of his father-in-law Rehman Gul to bring back his wife but there they exchanged hot words.

The sources said after exchange of hot words Rehman Gul opened fire on Umer Faraz who died on the spot. The sources added that there were some domestic issues among the families. Muhammad Ayaz, brother of slain Umer Faraz, lodged a first information report (FIR) of the incident in Sabirabad Police Station and nominated Rehman Gul, son of Mehboob Shah, in the FIR. Police registered the case and started investigations.