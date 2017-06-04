SADIQABAD-Fast-observing people had to face great miseries as power remained suspended the whole day in Mepco First Subdivision here the other day.

The electricity was suspended early in the morning in Mujahid, Mazhar Fareed, Warnd and Javed Colonies and could not be restored despite the lapse of a whole day. Residents virtually reeled under shocks from the power cut as it created scarcity of water and they could not find enough water at homes for routine works and even at mosques for ablution. The Mepco authorities, on the other hand, could not be approached as their cellphones remained switched off, leaving people in the lurch.

When contacted, Line Superintendent Muhammad Shahid said there was a technical fault in grid station and will be rehabilitated soon.

People urged Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif to take stern action against the indifferent Mepco staff whose negligence adding to their woes.

Minister dispels ‘rumours’

Those who have teamed up against the PML-N and intend to create split in the party by spreading rumours over unfair distribution of funds to the local bodies’ governments will never succeed in their aims.

Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Shafique stated while talking to media here the other day.

He said the local governments have no resources generating funds for development works. He claimed he got Rs130 million worth funds approved by the government for the uplift of Sadiqabad and launch development works under the local bodies. He said that the funds were spent on construction of sewer system, water supply lines and tuff-tiling of streets. He said those who are accusing him of unfair distribution of funds in fact intend to split the party. He said Sadiqabad is a stronghold of the PML-N and rumours cannot dent trust of the public in the party.