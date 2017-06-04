LAHORE - PTI Chairman Imran Khan yesterday said the Sharifs were not democrats and there was nothing wrong in branding them a mafia.

Talking to reporters here, he said it was the mafia and not democrats that hurled threats to the judges of the superior court and the members of the joint investigation team probing the prime minister’s family.

This was a reference to the Supreme Court’s remarks after PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi (who has now resigned as a member of the upper house) used threatening language for the judges of the superior court and the members of the JIT.

Imran refuted Sharif family’s claims that they were held accountable during all rules. He said even the NAB chairman had not taken the Sharifs to task for their alleged corrupt practices. He said this time the situation was different and now they would not be able to flee to Jeddah or Mayfair flats.

Answering a question, the PTI chairman said the Sharifs had a modus operandi to get results of their choice. For this purpose, he said, they first hurled threats and then made somebody a scapegoat. There was nobody the Sharifs had not tried to bribe, he alleged.

In response to another question, Imran Khan said the children of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had made contradictory statements about the ownership of their London flats. According to him, only Begum Kalsoom Nawaz had told the truth by saying the flats had been in the possession of the Sharif family since 90s.

Imran claimed the Sharifs had so far failed to give the required money trail. They were entirely relying on the Qatari prince, he said.

He said in case the Sharifs tried to play tricks to impede the process of accountability, the PTI would bring the people on the roads.

Imran Khan said he had learnt that the Sharifs were employing every kind of pressure to frustrate the probe by the JIT into their property abroad and the money trail for their purchase. He warned he would bring the people on the roads if the accountability launched by the Supreme Court-appointed joint investigation team about the money trail of their foreign assets was interrupted. He said the Sharifs had no money trail and a strong contradiction had been found in the statements made by their family members in this behalf.

He said the Sharifs had always tried to purchase or pressurise those who wanted to conduct accountability of their misdeeds. He recalled the Supreme Court attack on November 1997 when Justice Sajjad Ali Shah was hearing a case against Nawaz Sharif. He said, “I want to convey to the godfather that it was not 1997, so don’t go for anything silly.” He said if the Sharifs repeated the 1997 practice, the masses would not spare them.

He alleged the Sharifs looted the public money and sent the same outside the country. He said Nawaz Sharif was a trickster who had shifted his entire assets in the name of his children.

Imran Khan rubbished the PML-N’s claims that the Sharifs had been standing in the dock of accountability over the generations and said it was the first time in the national history that a ruling family (Badshah salamat) was in the dock. He said Sharifs always tried to purchase others in order to escape accountability.

Answering yet another question about the money trial of his own assets, Imran Khan said he had got all the valid documents of his property, which had been presented before the Supreme Court. Khan said the people were anxiously waiting for the JIT report on the Sharifs’ accountability.





