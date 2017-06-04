MULTAN- The South Punjab region is likely to get Rs213 billion in Punjab budget 2017 and the funds will be spent on Kissan Package, creation of mobile health units, Danish Schools, safe city projects and other development schemes.

An analysis of the budget disclosed that the farmers of South Punjab would get Rs15 billion under Kissan Package. Similarly, 100 mobile health units would be set up in far flung areas of South Punjab at a cost of Rs1 billion while Dera Ghazi Khan region will get eight Danish Schools, Multan and Bahawalpur Safe City projects. The budget details revealed that four Danish schools for boys and girls will be established in Taunsa and Mankera while classes will be launched in Mailsi Danish School besides establishment of a centre of excellence at a cost of Rs3 billion.

The Multan Metro Bus Project will get Rs270 million in new financial year and Rescue 1122 Multan Rs4.4 million. The government has also earmarked Rs100 million for the construction of Syed Fakhar Uddin Expressway in Multan, Rs142 million construction of road between Rural Health Centre Mardanpur and Qadirpur Rawan, Rs11 million for expansion of road between Jalalpur and Khan Bela, Rs51 million for renovation of Mumtazabad flyover road, Rs18 million for construction of Southern bypass Shujabad, Rs135 million for widening of Bosan Road between BZU and Adda Sahi Chawan, Rs114 million for construction of dual carriageway between Qasim Bela and Qazianwala, Rs564 million for construction and repair of different roads in various union councils of Multan and Rs150 million for construction of road between Qasimpur Canal and Head Dumry.

The government has also allocated funds for Jalalpur Irrigation department, Umar Khan Canal in Tehsil Esakhel, Mailsi Siphon, Greater Thal Canal Project Phase-11 and Deck Nullah Flood Protection. Similarly, livestock labs will be set up in Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Layyah and Bhakkar.

For the restoration of Rahim Yar Khan Wildlife Park, an amount of Rs20 million is allocation while Muzaffargarh Fish Hatchery project would get Rs30 million and Rs5 million for Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan agri processing zone. The government has also earmarked funds for the development of a tourist resort at Derawar Fort and Rs30 million will be spent on this project.