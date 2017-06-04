BANNU - The recently-terminated 500 personnel of special police force, who had been appointed on contract basis in 2014 for security of the camp of temporarily displaced persons, staged a protest demonstration on Saturday asking Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government to reinstate them immediately otherwise they would move a court.

The aggrieved personnel said that they had carried out duties during much hard times well enough when regular police was unable to maintain law and order in Bannu in the wake of the arrival of thousands of temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) from North Waziristan Agency after the launch of military operation in the agency. They said that it was injustice to them that they had been terminated without any reason, adding that they have been rendered jobless and would not be able to earn bread for their families.

Holding banners and placards inscribed with different slogans in favour of their demands, they said that they had no other means to earn livelihood for their families, thus, they would move a court against their removal by the PTI government.

The present government had recruited some 500 personnel for the special force with a purpose to guard the ITPs camps and maintain security in Bannu following migration of thousands of militancy-hit people from North Waziristan Agency to Bannu and other downtowns of the province.

When contacted, officials in the office of DIG police Bannu on condition of anonymity said that contract of all the 500 men had been cancelled from June 1, because all of them had been recruited on contract basis. All the 500 men belonged to North Waziristan Agency.

The DIG Bannu office informed that all the 500 posts of the SPF had been filled after proper advertisement in which it had been clearly mentioned that these posts are purely on contract basis and could be abolished any time.

Currently, the majority of the TDPs have returned back to their hometowns and thus there is no need to retain the force further, they said, adding that following government directives the men of SPF had formally been conveyed that their contracts were not going to be renewed and thus they should consider themselves as sacked.