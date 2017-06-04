Ministry of Water and Power has formed monitoring teams to ensure implementation on load-shedding plan and maximum relief to people across the country, reported Radio Pakistan.

A ministry official said the teams visited different power distribution companies and found unnecessary and unscheduled load shedding at various feeders.

He said on the report of monitoring teams, the ministry has directed strict action against officers involved in unscheduled load shedding.

Higher power generation has helped ease load shedding in many areas in recent months, but technical breakdowns in the past week have boosted the frequency and length of blackouts, sparking anger during the blistering late summer months.

On Tuesday, protesters in Karachi set tyres ablaze after power cuts disrupted a traditional pre-dawn meal during Ramzan, police said, a day after two protesters in another city were shot dead.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif came to power four years ago promising to end scheduled blackouts - known as "load shedding" - that have plagued daily life for years, hobbling the economy and deterring foreign investment.