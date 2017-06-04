MULTAN: The third child who had been suffocated in a locked car, died at Nishtar Hospital Multan the other day.

Two children had reportedly died on Friday due to suffocation after the car was auto locked.

As per Rescue 1122 reports, three children namely Ali Hassan, 7, Shahroz, 5 and Sher Alam 8, residents of Zakariya Town in sub-district Shujaabad of Multan were playing outside their homes when they somehow got inside a car parked nearby.

After getting into the car, the children started playing unaware of the fact that the car was locked. The car was owned by a landlord Halaq Bodla which was parked there for the last six years.

Rescue sources said, two children, Hassan and Shahroz had died on the spot while the third child Sher Alam was shifted to Nishtar Hospital in a critical condition where he died the other day.