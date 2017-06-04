DERA GHAZI KHAN- Dacoity and robbery incidents, especially with traders are on the rise in the district allegedly due to inefficiency of the acting DPO to rein the police affairs, the trading community said.

Talking to The Nation, representatives of different trade unions said the traders have persistently been falling victim to robbery and dacoity incidents. They pointed out that post of the district police officer has been lying vacant for many months and acting DPO Sajjad Gujjar seems unable to maintain law and order as traders have lost millions of rupees since his posting as an acting DPO. They said the traders were also shot at and injured during the robberies.

Sajjad Ahmed, Riaz Hussain, Ali Akbar, Aurangzeb Khan and Mazhar Khan demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to appoint DPO here on permanent basis so that the police could effectively perform under one command.