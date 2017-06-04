SIALKOT-Amidst tall claim of the government to provide relief for the public, the rural areas’ population is deprived of the facility of Ramazan bazaars established only in urban areas of Sialkot district.

The long-distanced urban areas’ Ramazan bazaars keep the rural population away in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur. All the far-off 85 Bajwat villages and all the border areas are deprived of Ramazan bazaars as the district administration of Sialkot has totally ignored thousands of people of these villages by not establishing such bazaar there.

Allah Rakha (68) from village Saidpur-Bajwat said that it was a great pity with the people of the Bajwat villages that no Sasta bazaar has been set up here by the district administration. He said that the people of Bajwat villages were unable to cross the Chenab, Jammu and Tavi rivers travelling more than 110km to reach the Ramazan Bazaar set up at Sialkot city.

Local people protested against the “step-motherly” treatment by the district administration. As a result, the local markets and shops are attracting the consumers.

These bazaars are far away from the populated areas thus, the people have to face difficulties to reach there by spending the extra charges. They said that these bazaars were not providing much relief to them as claimed by the government. They said that the fairs of rickshaws were more than the saving at these bazaars.

The people said that they were preferably going to the local markets and shops located near their residences. They termed it an easy way to get commodities.

They said that there was visible difference in the quality of vegetables, fruit and other commodities being sold at these bazaars at subsidized rates.

The situation is negating the high claims of the local administration regarding the quality assurance. The perturbed people said that the visits of the administration officials and elected representatives to the Ramazan Bazaars were limited to the photo sessions.

They said the rural areas’ people are not coming to these Sasta Ramazan Bazaars as these Bazaars are established at long distanced urban areas.

The district administration has established seven Sasta Ramazan Bazaars at Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur. They are not easily accessible by the rural areas’ population.

“It seems that these Sasta Ramazan Bazaars” are not for the people of the rural areas,” said an old woman Sakeena Bibi of village Glotiyaan-Daska.

Village Aadamkey Cheema-based Parveen Akhtar and Akram of village Raja Ghumaan-Daska said that the government should ensure the establishment of Ramazan Bazaars at the rural areas too.

Ghulam Hussain of village Seokey said that every year the government neglects the rural areas by not establishing the Sasta bazaars.

When contacted, the officials of district administration said that they were making efforts to provide the maximum financial relief for the people.

Meanwhile, MNA Dr Shakeela Luqman visited the Sasta Ramazan Bazaar in Daska. She checked the prices and quality of the fruit, vegetables, flour, sugar and other commodities.

She said that there would be no compromise on the prices and quality of commodities. She added that the government was making efforts to provide maximum financial relief for the common people by ensuring the provision of best quality commodities on subsidised rates.