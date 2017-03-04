SHEIKHUPURA- Police claimed to have arrested 10 suspects during a search operation here.

Police raided the villages in border area and booked the suspects. They were sent to an undisclosed place for further interrogation, the police added.

Meanwhile, a businessman and three his family members were deprived of car, ornaments, cash and other valuables on Lahore Road near EMCO factory. Victim Mubashar Iqbal and three other family members were going to Faisalabad from Lahore in a car. Reaching near the place, four unidentified highway robbers, riding two motorcycles, intercepted the victims and deprived them of car and other valuables.

In another incident, four unidentified dacoits barged into the house of Sanaullah, a farmer, at Chak 11 near Sharqpur in the wee hours. The intruders held the family up and decamped with ornaments, cash and other valuables on gunpoint. On putting resistance, the outlaws thrashed the family members. As a result one of them fell unconscious.