QUETTA - Police nabbed 95 suspected persons in various raids conducted in Balochistan on Friday in the wake of the Sehwan Sharif shrine blast.

City Station House Office (SHO) Gull Hassan Pandrani said that the police conducted various raids in city including Jalawan Complext area and apprehended 48 suspects whom were shifted to police station. He added they will be interrogated. The police also recovered 25 motorcycles from their possessions and two vehicles without legal papers.

Among the snatched motorcycles, 10 bikes were lifted from Karachi while action was underway against others, noted the police.

DSP Amin Lasi, SHO City Gull Hassan, Additional SHO Muhammad Jan Sasolai, SHO Sadar Bahal Khan, Additional SHO Ghulam Sarwar Rind, CIA In-charge Attaullah Jamoot and other officers participated in the raids.