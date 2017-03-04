MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said on Friday that his government would eliminate corruption and power loadshedding from Azad Kashmir.

The prime minister said that implementation of health package has been started and education policy also been promulgated. "Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will become PM in 2018 again despite of all the conspiracies of his opponents," Haider said while addressing a public gathering at Barsala.

He declared the holding of Economic Cooperation Organisation Summit in Islamabad as a great achievement of the government as enemies of the country were trying to isolate Pakistan. Development budget has been increased while steps are being taken for the promotion of tourism in the region, he said. He added that for the accountability of corrupt persons, process of legislation was underway and no corrupt elements would be allowed to escape. The government has promoted tolerance in politics and has not targeted the opponents, he said.

All available resources are being spent on the welfare of people, the prime minister said. "Billions of rupees have been saved by maintaining transparency and high quality in development projects. Politicians trying to create chaos should mend their ways. Honesty and hard work will lead to progress and prosperity," he said. The prime minister said that a number of public welfare projects were underway in AJK. "The government is spending millions of rupees annually on the provision of medicines to patients in public sector hospitals," he said.

He said that the time had come for elimination of corruption. MLA Raja Abdul Qayyum presided over the ceremony. Minister for Food Syed Shukat Shah, MLA Mustafa Bashir, Sardar Tasleem Abbasi and Mukhtar Abbasi also addressed the gathering.