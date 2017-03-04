FAISALABAD-The Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) has recognised and registered Allied Hospital Faisalabad for conducting kidney transplantation after complete medical and technical evaluation.

The kidney transplantation will be started very soon in the Urology and Kidney Transplantation Department Allied Hospital for which preliminary preparations have been completed.

Allied Hospital Urology and Kidney Transplantation Department Head Prof Dr Safdar Hassan Sial stated while talking to the media here on Friday. MS Dr Rashid Maqbool, Assistant Prof Urology Dr Ghulam Mehbub Subhani and others doctors were also present on the occasion.

Prof Dr Sial informed that the facility of entire treatment of Kidney Transplantation would be provided to the patients free of cost by the Punjab govt and registration of patients with renal failure has been started after the establishment of information desk at the Urology OPD.

He said that a case of a patient for Kidney Transplantation has been sent to PHOTA after medical/technical evaluation and medical tests for approval and operation would be conducted immediate after receiving approval.

He explained that the donation of Kidney would only be taken from blood relatives under relevant law. He informed that an evaluation committee would also work on local level for the inquiry and monitoring of the procedure of receiving donation of kidney for verification to ascertain the matter that the donation of kidney has been taken from the blood relative of the patient without any pressure.

Prof Dr Sial said that kidney transplantation operation had been started in this department 15 years before but was stopped due to some legislations regarding donation of human organ and now PHOTA has approved the same.

He said that 62 beds Urology Department of Allied Hospital is the biggest ward in the country and almost all procedures are being carried out regarding kidney and bladder disease.

MS Dr Rashid Maqbool said that the beginning of kidney transplantation facility in Allied Hospital is a landmark and revolutionary step and patients would be provided the facility free of cost by the Punjab govt.