Fishermen released by India reached Karachi yesterday and were warmly welcomed by the Provincial Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Muhammad Ali Malkani at Cantonment Station.

“The Sindh government will make efforts for the release of other fishermen imprisoned in Indian jails," the minister told media.

“Pakistani fishermen imprisoned in India will soon be reunited with their families,” he added.

He said that the government is making efforts for the welfare of the fishermen community.

Further, the minister stated that a summary sent to the Government of Sindh, demanding for a Rs 10,000 stipend for fishermen imprisoned in India is in the last stages of approval.