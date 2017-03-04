CHITRAL-An over 100-year-old resident, whose house was damaged by avalanche a month ago at Mogh village near Garamchishma Road, is still waiting for compensation announced by the government.

This scribe visited the ruined house of Bhatti Shah Baba. He said his two houses consisting of 11 rooms were damaged badly with precious goods inside. "Hence, we remained safe in the incident because we had fled away a few moments before the avalanche hit our house," he said.

Bhatti and his family members are faced with numerous problems as they have to live in their relatives' small house which could not cater for them. He said, "We visited Assistant Commissioner Office who promised for deputing of a Tehsildar for assessment of the loss. Tehsildar demanded vehicular service but when we provided him a vehicle he refused to come here and promised to visit after two days."

He condemned the provincial government and alleged that the KP government had failed to compensate the affected people and rehabilitate the damaged roads and houses. He said that the government had not even provided them with tent after 25 days of the incident nor had they compensated them with financial aid. He appealed to federal government to help him for the re-construction of his damaged house.