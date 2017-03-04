RAWALPINDI: A coordination meeting for Army support during the upcoming 6th housing and population census was held at Mangla Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Umar Farooq Durrani, Corps Commander Mangla, representatives of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and civil administration attended the meeting.

Participants of the meeting jointly reviewed the preparations for successful conduct of the census and expressed their satisfaction over the status of preparations.

Corps Commander Mangla assured the participants of full assistance by the Army as per directives from Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for smooth conduct of the census process.

Around 200,000 soldiers and officers of Pakistan Army will by assisting the civil authorities to conduct the National Housing and Population census across the country.