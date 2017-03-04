Islamabad - The federal and provinces governments have unanimously agreed that the matters related to imported liquefied natural gas (LNG), interpretation of Article 158 and Article 172(3) will be sent to the Council of Common Interest (CCI) for approval, said Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid.

He was talking to the media after a meeting of the committee of CCI. The meeting of the CCI Committee on LNG, Gas Utilisation and Oil and Gas Exploration & Production was held here under the chairmanship of the federal law minister. The Federal Minister of Petroleum Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also attended the meeting on special invitation.

The meeting was also attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Balochistan Law Minister, the advocate generals of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan while Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was represented by Raziuddin, the chief executive officer (CEO) of KPOGCL.

The CCI had made a Committee comprising of federal law minister as chairman, all 4 provincial law ministers, attorney general and all 4 provincial advocate generals.

The points in the Terms of Reference of the CCI Committee was to deliberate on LNG, whether it is to be dealt by ECC or CCI; secondly whether Article 158 of the original 1973 Constitution gives the provinces precedence on gas usage still in vogue or has become redundant and lastly a provision of the 18th Amendment how to distribute oil and gas exploration & production powers between the federal government and provincial governments.

The provincial governments of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were against the role of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Energy in the decision making in the matters related to LNG, interpretation of Article 158 and Article 172(3). The provinces were of the view that the only right forum to make decision in this regard is the Council of Common Interest (CCI) for approval.

As per the Article 158 of the Constitution, “The province in which a well-head of natural gas is situated shall have precedence over other parts of Pakistan in meeting the requirements from that well-head, subject to the commitments and obligations as on the commencing day.” Article 172(3) says that “Subject to the existing commitments and obligations, mineral oil and natural gas within the province or the territorial waters adjacent thereto shall vest jointly and equally in that Province and the Federal Government.”

According the provincial interpretation, it means that both the federal government and provincial government will share the administrative matters related to oil and gas sector.

The committee eventually came on one page by accepting the stand of CM Sindh and teh CEO-KPOGCL Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa supported by the Government of Balochistan to take all the 3 matters to CCI, which were currently being managed and controlled by federal ministries, ECC or CCOE.

The Sindh Chief Minister told the newsmen that articles 158 and 172(3) are vague and need interpretation. It has been decided that a summary will be presented to the CCI in this regard. As per the decision, the Federal Government especially the Ministry of Petroleum along with the provinces will develop Summary to CCI to finalise the policy, rules and regulations. Article 154(1) which requires that the CCI should have supervision and control of Oil and Gas was also agreed.

The KPOGCL chief executive officer said that it is a big win for the provinces that the Federal Government has agreed to devolution after 7 years and Article 158 on gas use after 44 years. He said that Devolution process was given a new start - a win for the People of Pakistan.