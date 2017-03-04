KASUR- The policemen, who spend their life in serving public, are crown of the police department and have a right to be retired respectfully.
DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi stated while addressing a farewell party held here at Kasur Police Lines in honour of the policemen, retiring on completion their service.
On the occasion, the DPO showered the cops with praises for having a life replete with public service, adding their services for the department will be remembered for long.
The DPO also distributed shields and gifts to the policemen.

