GUJRANWALA-A citizen has moved the court against the medical superintendent of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for his alleged power abuse and embezzlement of the hospital funds.

The court has sought comments from the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) authorities in the regard. It was reported that Qaiser Nadeem gave an application to additional session judge Ilyas Rehan that MS Anwar Aman had been involved in corruption in hospital funds.

He further alleged that an audit report of director general Punjab has revealed misappropriations by the MS in different heads of hospital budget including purchase of medicines, health sector reform allowance, purchase of CCTV cameras and many others. The applicant told in his application that he gave many applications to the higher authorities but no action has so far been taken. He requested to the court to enquire about the matter and strict action may be taken against the accused.

On the application, the court directed the ACE Gujranwala director for his comments on the matter.

THEFT: Citizens held a person for allegedly stealing tap from a water filtration plant at Satellite Town Gujranwala. The resident of Alam Chowk was unplugging the tap from the plant when citizens held him red handed and tortured him. Later, the accused was handed over to Satellite Town police.

CITIZEN RECOVERED: A court bailiff recovered a citizen from illegal custody of police and produced him before the court. Hafiz Akbar gave an application to additional session judge Syed Faizul Hassan and alleged that Aroop police have arrested his real brother Azmat and placed him in police station without registering any FIR.

On the application, the court constituted a bailiff which raided Aroop police station and recovered Azmat from the illegal custody of the police. Later, the bailiff produced Azmat before the court while judge ordered to release the citizen and called the SHO along with relevant record.