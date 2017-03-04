KAMALIA-Farmers at a convention were advised to sow cotton seeds after April 15 as early sowing of the cotton can make the crop vulnerable to pest attacks.

The convention titled "Nambardar Convention" was organised by the Agriculture Department at Municipal Committee Hall here the other day.

Agriculture Deputy Director Syed Shahid Iftikhar Bukhari presided over the convention while Kamalia AC Ch Khalid Mehmood was the chief guest. A large number of farmers and notables of the area attended the convention.

Addressing the farmers, Syed Shahid Iftikhar said that agriculture is the backbone of the country and cotton is an import part of this, as both farmers and non-farmers depend on it as livelihood. He explained that cotton crop should not be sowed before April 15 to better deal with changing weather patterns and changing behaviour in pests. He informed them that early sowing of cotton crop can make the crop vulnerable to pest attacks and this attack can be harmful to other healthy cotton crops in the area too. He asked the farmers to strictly abstain from cultivating the cotton crop before April 15.

Kamalia AC Ch Khalid Mehmood informed the farmers that Punjab government has impost Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code upon early sowing of the cotton crop and storage of cotton stalks in the fields. He warned that strict action will be taken against the violators.

He sought farmers' support to promote healthy cotton crops for better economy for the country. He suggested that Nambardars of each village should convey the government message to all the farmers in the tehsil.