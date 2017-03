Inter-service Public Relations (ISPR) stated that Frontier Corps Balochistan recovered a large cache of weapons from Chot Camp area during a search operation in Quetta.

Recovered ammunition included 4900 small machine gun rounds, 453 x 12.7 mm gun rounds, 140 AGL rounds and 24 hand grenades.

The search operation was conducted as part Radd-ul-Fasaad Operation launched in the country this year which aims to purge Pakistan of terrorists.