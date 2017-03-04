SIALKOT-Police have busted five inter-district gangs of dacoits and arrested 19 alleged outlaws during the last month in Sialkot district.

The accused had become a sign of terror in the region and now the people have taken a sigh of relief after their arrest, said District Police Officer (DPO) Abid Khan while talking to the newsmen.

He added that the police also traced out 16 old cases of dacoity and robbery and recovered one snatched car and other valuables worth Rs2.8 million from them. He said that the police also arrested 270 notorious proclaimed offenders (POs) during a campaign launched against them besides recovering two illicit guns, 8 rifles, 67 pistols, three draggers and 32329 bullets.

Police also unearthed seven working distilleries, recovered 1,190 liters of wine, 47kg Charas, 45kg heroin and 2kg opium. He announced appreciation certificates and cash prizes for the raiding police parties.

Meanwhile, police raided a den in village Lullar-Satrah and arrested as many as six accused gamblers Riaz, Ameen, Manzur Hussain, Shaukat Ali and Gull Nawaz red handed while gambling on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches.

8 PILFERERS CAUGHT

Gepco teams caught eight consumers red handed while they were stealing electricity through different ways in and around the Daska city.

According to Gepco officials, the police have registered separate cases against Fiaz Ghulam, Younas, Yaqub, Fiaz Younas, Ismail, Ghulam Rasul, Ramzan and Nawaz Khan with no arrest. Earlier, the Gepco Daska teams had caught eight other electricity pilferers.

The police also arrested two Afghan nationals Khushhal Khan and Waris Khan in Muradpur locality. Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases.